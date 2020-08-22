Tazewell County Board of Supervisors approves millions in phase II of CARES Act funding

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Nearly $1.2 million dollars will go to governmental and human service organizations in Tazewell County to help with costs related to the COVID-19 virus.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors approved the money that is a part of the Phase II Cares Act funding. The money will be used for expenses related to COVID-19 such as obtaining personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, overtime for public safety staff and COVID-19 testing machines.

The group that made the decision consists of community leaders, town managers and health care professionals. The group was lead by Supervisors Margaret Asbury and Thomas Lester.

“We’re committed to supporting our towns, nonprofits and healthcare providers impacted during this crisis. They are on the front lines of protecting our community and we must ensure they are properly equipped. We are appreciative of the sacrifices these men and women make on a daily basis to keep our community safe,” Asbury said.

“The Board is keenly aware that governmental and human service agencies not just in Tazewell County but across the country are struggling to keep up with the demands of COVID-19. This funding is intended to help in the battle against the virus. As a community, we can do our part by following CDC guidelines in an effort to slow the spread and help elevate some of the stress being

placed on these organizations,” Lester said.

The committee recommended and the board approved $1,168,440.94 in funding to aid the following organizations:

Tazewell County Commissioner of Revenue

Tazewell County Virginia Cooperative Extension

Tazewell County Department of Social Services

Tazewell County Emergency Management Services

Tazewell County Public Service Authority

Tazewell County Public Library

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

Town of Bluefield

Town of Cedar Bluff

Town of Pocahontas

Town of Richlands

Town of Tazewell

Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens

Bluefield College

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

Center for Christian Action, Inc.

Citizens for the Arts (CART)

Clinch Valley Community Action/VITA

Clinch Valley Medical Center

Cumberland Mountain Community Services

Good Samaritan Food Pantry

Historic Crab Orchard Museum

TASK/Taking Action for Special Kids

Tazewell County Airport

YMCA/Four Seasons

County Administrator Eric Young said “The Board is grateful to have these federal funds to insure

critical government services continue. They also were very happy to be able to help agencies that

provide healthcare, food security, and other critical services to our residents during this crisis.”

The board said as of August 22nd, a total of $1,718,440.94 of the $3,541,757.00 in CARES Act funding has been spent. They plan to distribute another $1,000,000.00 of CARES funds to assist small businesses this fall.