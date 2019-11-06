Tazewell County election results

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — People living in Virginia went to the polls Tuesday to vote for their representatives. Every seat in the General Assembly was up for election.

A. Benton Chafin, Jr. (R) won the state Senate Seat for District 38 with 63 percent of the vote. James “Will” Moorefield (R) won the House of Delegates seat for District 3.

Several county positions were also up for election. Chris Plaster won the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Tazewell County, beating incumbent Michael Dennis. Brian Hieatt won reelection for Tazewell County Sheriff with 75 percent of the vote.

David Anderson won Commissioner of Revenue for Tazewell County. Voters elected David Larimer II as the Tazewell County Treasurer.

Several Tazewell County Board of Supervisors positions were up for election. Charles Andrew Stacy won the Eastern District. Margaret “Maggie” Asbury was elected to the Northern District and T. Travis Hackworth was elected to the Northwestern District.

Three seats were up for election on the Tazewell County School Board. Erik Robinson won the Eastern District. David Woodard II was elected to the Northern District. Donna Lawson Whittington was elected to the Northwestern District.

Kenneth Shepard was elected as a member of the Cedar Bluff Town Council. Nancy Greever Brooks narrowly beat her opponent for Town Council Member in Tazewell with 49.87 percent of the vote.

Three seats were available for the Soil and Water Conservation Director in the Tazwell District. Dan Bowling II, Jack Walter Asbury, and Robert “Bob” Moss, Jr., were all elected to the Tazewell District.