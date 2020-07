WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) -- Players and staff arrived at The Greenbrier Resort ahead of the start of the 2020 season. Being one of the first pro sports back after the pause, CEO Carlos Silva said all of the different leagues have been working together to get sports back as fast as possible while keeping everyone safe.

"Sixty players here from around the world," Silva said. "We've had them quarantine if they came from Europe for 14 days in the states. So we have been very much strict in how we stay in our protocols and we feel very lucky that we are the first to come back."