Tazewell County grand jury released November indictments

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The November session of the grand jury in Tazewell County returned dozens of indictment for drug crimes. In fact 48-percent of the cases directly involved drugs.

There were 61 indictments which involved 58 people. A total of 160 counts on various crimes were returned. There were also nine sealed indictments.

Some of the more serious crimes included strangulation, abduction and rape.

Bradley Shawn Rose, 25, of Richlands, Virginia is accused in the rape case. The victim was under the age of 13.

Jimmy Darrell Sawyers, 47, of Tazewell, Virginia is facing a charge of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. He is also accused of eluding police, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

A complete list of all the indictments can be viewed below: