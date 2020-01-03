Tazewell County man wanted on weapons charge

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Deputies in Tazewell County are asking for help from the community to track down a wanted man. They are searching for 33-year-old Morgan Dale Boyd, Jr.

According to a release, Boyd is avoiding law enforcement officers because he is wanted for violating his bond. The violation is connected with a possession of a weapon/ammunition offense.

Morgan Dale Boyd, Jr.

Mr. Boyd is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs around 180-pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Boyd also has visible tattoos and is believed to be in the Richlands area.

Anyone who has information on where Mr. Boyd may be hiding is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department at 276-988-0645/0704 or call 911. All callers and information will be treated as confidential and you may remain anonymous.