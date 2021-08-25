Tazewell County Superintendent clears up misinformation on COVID cases

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Schools Division Superintendent Christopher Stacy cleared up reports about an excess of COVID cases in the wake of the highly anticipated ‘Battle of the Bluefields’ football game being cancelled.

Stacy said in a press release that Graham High School has five positive cases and 70 are quarantined due to exposure.

“The majority of the positive cases and the quarantines have impacted our athletic teams leading to Graham High School and Graham Middle School ceasing all athletic activities for the next week,” Stacy said.

The press release continued by stating that no one from Tazewell County Public Schools has ever reported more than 100 positive cases for either Graham High School or the entire school system. Stacy said that Tazewell County’s entire population has only had 119 positive cases combined in the past week.

“While I understand the disappointment associated with the postponement of the Graham football game, Tazewell County Public Schools will not jeopardize the safety of our students, coaches, or community members for the sake of this traditional rivalry game.”

Stacy went on to say they expect that high school athletics will resume practice and games next week.