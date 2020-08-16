Tazewell County Schools preparing for first day of school

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Tazewell County students return to school on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Tazewell County administrators are offering in-person and distance learning this school year. All students will be issued face masks and classrooms have been restructured to practice social distancing.

Division Superintendent, Chris Stacy, said they are taking every precautions possible can to keep everyone safe. But, he believes this will come with a learning curve as the year goes on.

“Its a learning environment for all of us and so the first couple of days first week of school that’s when it’s going to be emphasizing is our routines and staying six feet apart in the hallways, having your mask on at the appropriate times,” Stacy said.

Students will be in school on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For more information on their back to school plans you can visit our initial web story on their reopening plan.