TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Price admission increases are coming for athletic events in Tazewell County.

The Southwest District of the Virginia High School League voted to increase cot of all admission for all athletic events.

This is due to rising costs and includes all three high schools in Tazewell County.

For football games, the new admission price will be $8 per person. For all other sporting events, it will be $7 per person.