Tazewell County students return to school amid coronavirus pandemic

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A warm welcome greeted students throughout Tazewell County schools Monday, August 17, 2020, as they headed back to class for the first time since March 13.

Throughout every school, health and safety in protocols approved by the county’s board of education are in place, including face covering requirements, social distancing, and a shortened 4-day school week. Graham Intermediate School Principal Terri Buckner said these measures were implemented with feedback from families.

“We think they’re excited. We’re definitely excited to have them in the building,” Buckner said. “We’ve had a lot of parents call and make sure that we had all of the protocols in place, but it’s been positive.”

But even with those measures, it was still tough for some parents dropping off their kids for what should be an exciting time of the year. For an emotional Nathan Greek, he tearfully watched his grandson head back to school, knowing he taught him everything he needed to be careful.

“[I’m] just nervous… We don’t want him to get the virus,” Greek said. “[We] make sure he keeps his mask on, stay 6 feet away, wash your hands, use your sanitizer as much as you want, and be safe.”

As for parents who decided not to send their kids physically back to school, Lindsey Akers with Tazewell County Schools said around 1,700 students are learning virtually, which accounted for 25 percent of the student body.

“We’re getting that together and making sure that all the kids that are at home are getting what they need from us as well,” Buckner said. “It’s really wait-and-see how everything goes.”

Tazewell County Schools also named certain staff members as points of contact for parents and students having problems with their virtual learning devices and software.