TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– One local dispatch center is honored a special employee.

Christina Shinall is a fellow dispatcher at the Tazewell County Dispatch Center. She started with the department since the 9-1-1 center started almost twenty-five years ago.

She takes the good calls and the bad. She explained how she keeps people calm when they call the dispatch center in distress.

“Literally, you just have to talk to them. Say their name if you can get their name, you know, just tell them that you’re there and you’re trying to get help to them, but you do have to have some questions answered so you can get them the help they need,” said Shinall.

Shinall said it’s one of the reasons she loves her job there. She said she wouldn’t imagine working with anyone other than the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

She even received an award for her service and a visit from Senator Travis Hackworth (R-VA) with a resolution commending Shinall for the work she accomplished.