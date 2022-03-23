TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Tazewell Today is looking for help with their upcoming events.

Vanessa Rebentisch, Executive Director with the non-profit organization, said they are planning new and exciting events for the Town of Tazewell but cannot do it without the help of the community.

They are looking for vendors and volunteers either in Tazewell or surrounding cities or towns to help make sure their events go off without a hitch.

“In order to put these on for the community, we really need community service. It’s really what our organization is all about serving the community but we also ask the community for service,” Rebentisch said.

To learn how you can participate, visit their website.