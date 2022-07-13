TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The sheriff in Tazewell County received a special appointment from the Governor of Virginia.

Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed Sheriff Brian Hieatt with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Criminal Justice Service Board.

Hieatt said this appointment will not impact his normal duties as Sheriff and can’t wait to help manage a fair, just Virginia criminal justice system.

“This is a really important board that looks at everything law enforcement does. What type of training officers have to have, people that work in the jail have to have, what are standards that police officers are expected to go by,” Hieatt said.

Hieatt added the appointment lasts for four years. He said he’s happy for this oppourtunity.