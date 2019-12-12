Tazewell Sheriff’s Office warns people of phone scams

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The holiday season is here, and law enforcement officers are advising people to be alert for scams. Tazewell County Deputies said the latest in the area is a group posing as the identity theft company LifeLock.

According to a release, the scammers are calling people and telling them that there are outstanding charges against them. After they tell you that they give you a case number from the Tazewell County Circuit Court.

The call comes from the number 1-800-693-1134. As always, you should never provide personal information over the phone. If you are victim contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office or the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.