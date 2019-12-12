Tazewell Sheriff’s Office warns people of phone scams

News
Posted: / Updated:
scams_1529664719501.jpg

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The holiday season is here, and law enforcement officers are advising people to be alert for scams. Tazewell County Deputies said the latest in the area is a group posing as the identity theft company LifeLock.

According to a release, the scammers are calling people and telling them that there are outstanding charges against them. After they tell you that they give you a case number from the Tazewell County Circuit Court.

The call comes from the number 1-800-693-1134. As always, you should never provide personal information over the phone. If you are victim contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office or the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

Click Here for the Virginia
Attorney General’s Office
Consumer Protection Division

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Raleigh County man creates Christmas Village light display at Grandview Road home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County man creates Christmas Village light display at Grandview Road home"

Chosen Road to host annual Hometown Christmas celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chosen Road to host annual Hometown Christmas celebration"

McDowell County town still struggling with water problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County town still struggling with water problems"

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library helps child read at young age

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolly Parton's Imagination Library helps child read at young age"

Fayette County Sheriff's Department receives big donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff's Department receives big donation"

Indulge in holiday food and wine pairing event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indulge in holiday food and wine pairing event"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News