Tazewell SWCD encourages residents to turn recyclables into crafts

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — When it comes to recycling, some people do not think twice about where those products go. But for people in Tazewell County, they came up with an alternative solution to recycling.

Sponsored by Tazewell Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Upper Tennessee River Roundtable, people were able to turn those recyclable items into crafts during the Trash to Treasure workshop.

“We encourage citizens of Tazewell County to take items they have sitting around the home that they don’t normally have a purpose, that they would end up in a landfill or in our garbage,” Elizabeth Bennett, Conservation Education Specialist for Tazewell SWCD, said. “We can take those things, we can re-purpose them into new things we can decorate our homes with.”

From painting to cutting, and even hot gluing, participants were able to turn cans and old wine bottles into pieces of art.

The Trash to Treasure workshop cost five dollars for people wanting to craft, but Bennett said if you think about it, they are still saving as much money as it costs money to recycle.

“When you think about the cost of recycling, it does cost to recycle aluminum,” Bennett said. “It costs to recycle your metals and things like that. So if you can take your soup can, take three soup cans, take some twine and attach them together, it makes a great center piece for your summer table.”

The next Trash to Treasure workshop will be held in April. The workshop will encourage people to decorate the outside of their homes to make them a more vibrant and receptive community for spring.