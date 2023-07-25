FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A number of teachers were attending the 2023 National Jamboree on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and said there is a connection between Scouting and education.

Educators said the Jamboree offers opportunities for Scouts to improve their STEM knowledge and to gain an array of life skills.

The Jamboree offered students a glimpse of life outside their own town and introduced them to new ideas.

“Everything we do in Scouting is learning, preparing us for our life skills,” said Elizabeth Morgan, a retired elementary school teacher from California who is also involved with Scouts. “That’s what we do in the classroom as well; we’re always teaching, not just reading, not just writing, not just math, but everything together, and that’s what the Scouts get here at the Jamboree.”

The Jamboree also offered a special NOVA award for Venturers who completed a STEM activity.