GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Local teachers say, from insurance concerns to substitute teacher shortages, there are plenty of distractions to take their attention from teaching kids, but an emerging concern is student behavior.

Woodrow Wilson High School civics teacher John Quesenberry, who heads the Raleigh County Education Association, said student discipline has become a more serious issue in classrooms.

He said he would like to see West Virginia Department of Education policies updated to address it.

“There’ve been a lot of employees that have been victims of assault or getting injured in fights and all the last few years,” said Quesenberry. “So we need to be sure we’re strengthening, maybe updating, the Safe Schools Act.”

A study published in 2018 by Education Week showed that during the 2015-16 school year, six percent of American teachers reported they’d been victims of an assault by a student, while 10 percent of teachers reported being threatened.

Dale Lee, the president of the West Virginia Education Association, said on Thursday, January 11, 2024, that the threat of assault has heightened since students returned to classrooms after the Covid pandemic.

He said high school and middle school students are already offered in-school suspension or virtual school as a means of addressing any behavioral issues.

But a proactive measure to improve classroom behavior and discipline on a long-term basis involves keeping elementary school students in school, even when their behavior is disruptive.

He said an alternative learning environment is a possibility.

“(I’m) not suggesting a total alternative school,” he said of elementary school students. “It’s an alternative setting in the elementary school, a place where you can pull the kid and work on the academics and the behavior issue.”

Lee said one such program, so-called “innovation zones,” worked in the past and could help address behavioral issues while still keeping younger children in classrooms.

“We saw discipline improve by 74 percent. We saw academics improve by 72 percent,” he said. “When you have a disruptive child, that disrupts the learning process for all the kids. You have to take care of that issue, too.”