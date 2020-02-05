Teachers spend morning disinfecting Greenbrier County classrooms

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Schools are closed for the rest of the week as more students are out due to illness.

During this time, teachers, faculty, and staff, including Board of Education members, will be thoroughly cleaning inside the buildings. Lewisburg Elementary Principal, Leann Piercy-McMillion, said most of the cleaning products were supplied for the teachers, but some brought their own.

“We want kids to be learning in a healthy and clean environment and so this shows that they take this seriously,” Piercy-McMillion said. “They love their job.”

Teachers spent the morning of Feb. 5, 2020 cleaning inside their classrooms. Everything from blocks to chairs, and the inside of the sink were disinfected. On Feb.6, 2020, they will tackle the larger areas of the schools, such as the hallways.

To make up for lost school time, the rest of the week will be ReImagined Days. Students were sent home with packets to complete that will count towards their grades.