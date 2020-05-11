Teen arrested following shooting in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting.

Deputies received a call about a possible explosion on Sunday, May 10, 2020. When they arrived, they discovered a man was shot and critically injured. The victim was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and then transported to Carillion Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.

Deputies believe the victim was shot by 17-year-old Kee Dam. On Monday, May 11, 2020, the Mercer County SWAT Team and Detectives executed a search warrant at Dam’s home. He was not home. Family members later brought Dam to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Dam was arrested for malicious wounding. No other information is being released right now.