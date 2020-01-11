Teen Court to begin in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — As a way to prevent youth from having a criminal record at such a young age, Sheriff Mike Fridley and Diane Callison, Director of the Fayette County Family Resource Network, are bringing Teen Court to Fayette County.

“I think it’s something we needed here in Fayette County for a long time,” Fridley said.

“The idea behind it is that a youthful offender won’t become a repeat offender if they’re judged by a jury of their peers,” Callison said. “So it’s more about positive peer pressure and accountability.”

Youth ranging in age from 12 to 18 charged with misdemeanors can stand in front of a jury of their peers. Charges range from small offenses such as smoking a cigarette on school property to slightly larger offense like vandalism.

“Yes, you can write these kids tickets and cost their parents a lot of money, but now they have another tool,” Fridley said.

Teen Court is voluntary. The youth in question can choose to attend teen court – taking responsibility for their actions.

Violators can be sentenced 20 to up to 40 hours of community service and must serve on a future jury for at least two other teens. Although, the jury can choose to add to that sentence.

“We have compiled a list of prevention programs, education programs, perhaps an apology letter or paying restitution if there’s a victim in the offense,” Callison said.

Judge Thomas Ewing has even dedicated his time to serve as the judge for Teen Court cases.

If you’d like to sign up to be a Teen Court Volunteer, you can visit the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. There will be a training session on Jan. 16, 2020.