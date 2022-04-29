FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A teenager dies after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

According to Chief G.A. Chapman, the Fayetteville Police Department, Fayetteville Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance responded to a call around 8:53 p.m. about a pedestrian struck on Route 16 near Gatewood Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old was hit.

Chapman said according to witnesses, the teen was riding a skateboard in the road in an unlit section of Court Street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Chapman said the driver stayed with the teen and attempted to save him.

This incident is still under investigation.