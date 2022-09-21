OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information about the missing girl.

Abigail R. Stone, who goes by “Piper” was last seen at Oak Hill High School at 2:40 P.M. today. She is described as being 5 foot 2 inches weighing 140 pounds. She is of medium build and has long dark brown hair.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Abigail Stone, they are encouraged to contact the Fayette County E911 center at 911, or to call (304)574-3590.