FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– The State Fair of West Virginia provided plenty of opportunity for fairgoers to get their hands dirty.

In the “Fun with Flowers” activity, teenagers 13-through-18 got the chance to create their own flower masterpieces.

They gave each participant a variety of different flowers and vases to craft their own bouquet. Then, each bouquet was judged and winners received prizes like ribbons and event tickets!

Jeanie Wyett, one of the activity organizers, said it is a fun way to have a little competition and also give teenagers a learning opportunity.

“We try to teach the kids to be creative and that there is no set way to do many things,” said Wyett. “We want them to use color and be creative.”

Wyett said they try to do a different fun activity each year at the fair. Thursday, August 10, 2023 was for children under 13, and Saturday, August 12, 2023 will be the adult group.