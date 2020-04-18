Telehealth on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Virtual appointments are becoming the new normal for local doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO of Raleigh General Hospital Mathew Roberts said the process works the same way as if you were to come in to the office.

“It’s communicating like this over a phone or computer and the physician can talk to the patient,” Roberts said. “They can show them where it hurts, they can discuss the issues they are having and it actually allows for physician to see the patient and have a better understanding of what is going on and what is necessary for their treatment and getting them better.”

In this time of uncertainty, Roberts is grateful the government has allowed them to do this kind of treatment and practice so they can practice social distancing.

“And the government has put some guidelines into place so we can utilize that so the patients can still get the care that they need without having to go out and rely on social distancing for them,” Roberts said. “We do have patients that have to come into the hospital but of course we practice very strict social distancing and wearing of masks and things.”

To make appointments through telehealth you can contact your doctor. If you have any questions about telehealth you can call Raleigh General Hospital at 304-461-3922.