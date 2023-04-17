BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County officials report their telephone service from Frontier Communications was interrupted earlier this month for two weeks.

Workers reported some services had been restored on the morning of Monday, April 17, 2023.

“You can imagine the judges’ office, not being able to take calls or make calls out, and, perhaps worse than that, we had no fax ability and we had difficulty communicating with the Southern Regional Jail and with other agencies,” Raleigh County Circuit Court Chief Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick said on Monday.

The outage impacted Raleigh County Magistrate Court, Raleigh County Judicial Court and Raleigh County Family Court, the judge added.

Dave Tolliver, president of Raleigh County Commission, said on Monday that the county paid unnecessary jail fees because inmates were unable to post bond and were forced to spend extra days in jail.

“The judicial center is such a vital part of Raleigh County, to be without phone service for two weeks,” Tolliver said. “The Public Service Commission should step in and say, ‘Hey, the most vital part of Raleigh County was without service for two weeks. Now tell us why.’ Something needs to be done.”

Judge Kirkpatrick said judges and attorneys compensated by using email and cell phones, but some public defenders were hampered from speaking with clients.

“You don’t want to give out your cell phone number to just anyone,” he noted. “And, so, without the regular landline, it’s just been hard.”

A spokesperson for Frontier said the company recognizes the critical importance of Frontier services and is committed to providing reliable connectivity.

The spokesperson said severe weather caused outages, and the company has to repair damaged copper cables in order to restore service.