Tenants accuse Friendship Manor apartment of abusing their civil rights

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — The daughter-in-law of a tenant who lives at Friendship Manor, an affordable housing community for the elderly, explained that tenants’ civil rights are being infringed upon during the COVID-19 crisis by management.

Amanda Nichols, the daughter-in-law, stated that before there was even a single confirmed case of COVID-19 in West Virginia, the management was telling residents that if they left their apartments to go out grocery shopping, or even to fill a prescription they would be forced to quarantine in the apartments for 14 days.

The property is not a nursing home or personal care, Nichols stated, so they have no right to do so.

A copy of a letter from management to tenants issued on March 31, 2020.

Courtesy of: Amanda Nichols

The decision had an immediate impact on Nichols’ in-law because she went to a doctor’s appointment and wasn’t allowed back into the building for three weeks, as a result, Nichols said.

Once she was, Nichols stated that management issued a new mandate stating tenants were not allowed to leave their apartments unless it was under two circumstances, which just seemed unfair to Nichols’ mother-in-law.

She left, she said she refuses to be a prisoner. Even prisoners are allowed to go outside and take a walk in the yard. They’re told they’re not allowed to leave their apartment, period, other than to throw away trash or to do laundry. Amanda Nichols

Nichols stated that she would describe what she feels about the situation as disheartening, that is why she has been working with the West Virginia Aging and Disability Resource Network in order to investigate the situation.

She added that she had been in touch with someone from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office who said if the allegations are true, then they would be considered a violation of civil rights.

WBOY reached out to the Attorney General’s Office, they said they could neither confirm nor deny an ongoing investigation but offered this video response (below) instead.

Nichols said this doesn’t stop with the mistreatment of her mother-in-law, but also extends to the mistreatment of others who live at Friendship Manor. In one case, she explained, a tenant left her apartment to go to a CVS drive-thru to fill out a prescription because her medication had run out and she couldn’t wait for it to be delivered.

The tenant, Nichols said, wore a mask and gloves while she was out, but when she returned home she was told she needed to self-isolate, in her apartment, for 14 days in order to comply with management’s initial mandate.

“From my standpoint, knowing my mother-in-law and some other people in the building, depression, anxiety is running rampant in there,” Nichols said. “They were all on the phone with each other, crying, with this last mandate because they were at least allowed to go sit outside because they have a gazebo, or walk around, in the parking lot, to get fresh air. They’re just getting to the point — they’re scared, they’re being just 100 percent violated on every level.”

WBOY reached out to the management at Friendship Manor, in hopes of getting their side of the story, but did not hear back from them in time for this story.