Tennessee man arrested in Raleigh County with $170K worth of drugs

RALEIGH, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department made a major drug bust on June 8, 2021. After an investigation, a man from Memphis, TN was allegedly found with $170,000 worth of drugs.

Deputies said after a search on Frostbite Lane in the Raleigh area, about two pounds of Methamphetamine was seized, along with approximately 850 doses of Fentanyl, 1,020 doses of Heroin and more than three pounds of Marijuana. Investigators said a handgun and almost $7,000 in cash was also found. They said the street value of the drugs found is nearly $170,000.

Mario Ward, 46, of Memphis TN was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver: Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver: Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver: Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver: Marijuana, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case, and is composed of personnel from the Beckley City Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.