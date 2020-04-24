Tentative date for Fayette County Graduation is August 1st

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — High School Seniors in Fayette County may be able to have a traditional graduation ceremony.

Superintendent Terry George, principals and senior class presidents met virtually to discuss a plan for graduation. The senior class presidents polled their classmates, asking them what they would like for the event. The group came to the decision that August 1st would be the date and students would graduate on the football field of Oak Hill High School or Midland Trail. This decision will still have to be approved by the board of education and the Fayette County Health Department.

“To plan a graduation that they felt was their graduation. It is the student’s graduation and we felt it was imperative that the students plan and had input into those graduation plans,” George said.

If there are still COVID-19 concerns in August, administrators made plans to work around them. Students will sit six feet apart and parents will have to watch from the parking lot on a jumbo-tron. The ceremony will also be streamed online.

The board will come to a decision on May 12.