Terry George reflects on his career, retires as Fayette County Superintendent

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — With more than 30 years in education, Terry George worn many hats.

“I was a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, superintendent,” George said.

He spent the majority of his career in the schools of Randolph County, where he grew up; however, when Fayette County really needed him, he stepped up to the plate. The Fayette County School system was struggling to meet state requirements and finding a long-lasting superintendent.

“I was appointed by the West Virginia Department of Education,” George explained.

In the five years he served as Superintendent in Fayette County, he did more than bring the school system back up to state standards. He built two new schools and renovated four, with one more construction project about to begin.

“Fayette County is once again a very proud county,” George said.

George will retire at the end of June. He is thankful for the years he spent in Fayette County..

“An opportunity to work with dedicated staff who want to improve the conditions for kids. I just enjoy working with school systems and I enjoy working with kids,” George explained.

Although he will still be around to see some projects through, he is closing the book on his career.

“I’ll miss it,” George said.