Texas Roadhouse will hold drive-thru farmer’s market

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local restaurant will transform into a drive-thru farmer’s market.

Texas Roadhouse in Beckley is offering produce and meat packages for the community. They will have the event April 15 and the 29th, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. They will be offering different butcher packs and produce boxes.

Timothy Carver is the owner and thought of this idea.

“We’re looking forward to helping the community. You guys are great at supporting Texas Roadhouse so we’re looking forward to helping you,” Carver said.

It’s not necessary to call and order ahead but they do encourage it to keep the process quick, and limit the contact with customers.