BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving fixings are going up this year.

According to the USDA, national turkey production is down about two percent. Here in the Mountain State, the number of turkeys produced is unchanged from 2021. But in Minnesota, the largest producing turkey state, production is down seven percent. This could mean less turkeys in stores in the coming months. And according to the New York Times, turkey prices rose 73 percent since last year.

So, consumers can expect to pay almost $1.99 per pound in some supermarkets.

This is due mostly to rising inflation. Another factor is an outbreak of the Bird Flu that killed millions of turkeys.

So, get all of your coupons and supermarket ads together to find the cheapest way possible to enjoy your turkey.