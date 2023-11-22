DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Cashiers were busy with Thanksgiving shoppers at Cornerstone IGA in Daniels on Wednesday, November 22, 20333.

Customers said the IGA deli is locally famous for its yeast dinner rolls.

The office manager, Zachery Chapman, was out bagging groceries and running check-out on Wednesday.

“It’s been kind of the same, just always busy, every time, around Thanksgiving,” Chapman said.

He noted that a few Thanksgiving staples are in high demand.

“Well, mainly rolls, I can tell you that,” said Chapman. “And a lot of Cool Whip. And I do know we be selling the sweet potatoes, because they’re on sale now.”

A steady rush of customers came in to pick up their dinner roll orders and to find last-minute ingredients.

Shopper Rocky Floyd said he lives close to the store and that his wife had sent him with a shopping list.

“My wife’s home cooking hot rolls, so, she needed pepper, peas, ice and a couple other things, just fast minute things because my family’s coming in,” he said.

While turkeys and pie crusts were rolled out in homes around the region, store clerks at IGA let customers know that holiday treats were on special and that the shopping season was just getting started.