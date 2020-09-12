The 14th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run changed due to COVID-19

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– The 14th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run will look a little different this year.

Normally, a poker run would attract a large crowd of motorcycle riders to Greenbrier County to raise money for scholarships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this years event is called The Ghost Run because of the absence of motorcycles.

Raines father Paul Raines said they are still fundraising by selling T-shirts and having a raffle.

“Anybody that comes in and signs up they will get a t-shirt and they will be entered in a drawing,” Raines said. “And its $25 then when I have the drawing we’re just going to draw and your name goes into a pot and we are going to draw the names out.”

In previous years, the poker run raised over $172,000 for scholarships.