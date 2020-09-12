The 14th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run changed due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– The 14th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run will look a little different this year.

Normally, a poker run would attract a large crowd of motorcycle riders to Greenbrier County to raise money for scholarships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this years event is called The Ghost Run because of the absence of motorcycles.

Raines father Paul Raines said they are still fundraising by selling T-shirts and having a raffle.

“Anybody that comes in and signs up they will get a t-shirt and they will be entered in a drawing,” Raines said. “And its $25 then when I have the drawing we’re just going to draw and your name goes into a pot and we are going to draw the names out.”

In previous years, the poker run raised over $172,000 for scholarships.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
WVNS 59News