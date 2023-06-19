BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Hundreds of car lovers are gathering for the 18th North American Solstice and Sky Annual Meet (NASSAM) in Beckley.

The Michigan club members will all be staying at the Country Inn for the week-long event.

NASSAM travels all over the country for this meeting, and this year they chose West Virginia for its winding roads and beautiful scenery.

Owners of the Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky vehicles will go on daily car rides, explore for miles and participate in fun activities.

Some of the experiences include live music at Jim Word Memorial Park, bonfires, food trucks, and a huge car show in downtown Beckley on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Jim Lyddon, the event organizer, said around 140 vehicles were out on the first ride throughout West Virginia.

“It’s quite exciting because general motors stopped making these cars 14 years ago, and despite that, this is the third largest gathering of these cars in the 18 years,” said Lyddon.

One of the goals of the event is to raise money for a local charity, and the fundraiser for this year will be Big Creek People in Action.

“Our focus is to raise money for charity, and we have raised over $125,000 over the past 18 years,” said Lyddon.

One club member, Michael Tew, first joined the meet in 2005, and said for many of them, the club is a special event they look forward to each year.

“That car has taken me and my wife to more places in the U.S. than we ever would have traveled if we didn’t have the car,” said Tew. “We’ve got people who have been on one of these runs for 10 years, so it’s a family, and it’s just great to see all of these people coming out and having a great time.”