PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)–The West Virginia Association of Addiction and Prevention Professionals held their annual conference at Pipestem Resort State Park.

The WVAAPP 2023 Annual Professional Development Summit gathered organizations and community members far and wide who are dedicated to helping those struggling with addiction.

Each table offered the newest information and latest developments in the field. The business meetings also highlight the contributions from various vendors and sponsors working toward progress.

WVAAPP President Melissa Richmond said the conference is a meaningful gathering of people wanting to make a difference in our state and our country.

“It brings everybody together,” said Richmond. “Sometimes when you’re in this field, and you’re dealing with it daily, you feel like you’re on that island alone, but coming here, you see the other people that are involved, and you know you are not there by yourself, that you have support around you.”

One of the participants in the conference, Russell Wyatt, said conferences like these are important for finding solutions.

“We get to work together to help people,” said Wyatt. “We kind of have this saying, that if you’re not part of the solution, you’re a part of the problem, and I think conferences like this give people an opportunity to be a part of the solution.”

The summit is also having food, drinks and a Halloween costume party on the second day to bring some fun into the conversation.

The three day conference began on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 and goes until October 19, 2023.