BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The 25th annual women’s expo is all about promoting businesses and bringing the community together.

It’s the largest vendor show in southern West Virginia.

More than 150 vendors show up with products, food samples, fun activities and tons of prizes.

One business that attended, ThirtyOne, is a party-planning business that sells gifts, home decor and a variety of bags.

Leslie Brewer, Executive director of ThirtyOne, said the expo gives her the opportunity to make connections with the community.

“Not only do I use my business to help out my family, but I also use it to give back to our community,” said Brewer. “I hope that being here at the women’s expo helps me get my name out and meet new people so I can use it to better help our community.”

Another local business owner, David Basham of Mountain Breeze Soaps, said events like the women’s expo help smaller businesses like him reach more people. Basham added that he always uses natural ingredients to craft authentic soap for the community.

“Most of the soap you get at the store is not actually soap,” said Basham. “It’s actually a detergent, and if you try true handmade soap you will feel the difference.”

This year, the women’s expo was on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 1 p.m to 7 p.m., and will continue on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.