BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The director of the 30th Annual Kids Classic Festival announced they are kicking off the festival in Beckley starting next week on Monday, September 4, 2023.

The festival starts on Labor Day evening with the home run derby at Beckley Little League. Ages eight and up can participate ($5 entry; cash and medal awarded to winners in several age categories). Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., and the derby starts at 6 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, Sept. 10, 4 pm).

Leisure Lanes is also striking up some fun by offering a free game of bowling and shoe rental for children when accompanied by a paying adult from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Please call 304-253-7328 for lane availability.

Tuesday and Wednesday are all about the arts with painting classes at the Beckley Art Center and the Raleigh County Public Library. The library also plans for the Kids Creation Event with a LEGO building competition which goes on until 6 pm, and a story walk and scavenger hunt with McDonalds on the McManus Trail from 5 to 7 p.m.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, said Friday features a magic show and planetarium show at the Youth Museum- along with some new activities too.

“We’ve got some new things this year, the West Virginia Collective play, “The Stinky Cheese Man” is going to be going on at the Raleigh Playhouse Theatre, and some other booths that will be at the kids fair will be different,” said Moorefield.

The Saturday Street Fair includes a parade, fun activities and vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then on Sunday, a Pet Pageant for dogs and cats will take place at 2 p.m. at the Youth Museum. A costume category for dogs and cats will be included.

