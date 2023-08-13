ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, August 13, 2023 marked the 35th annual Athens-Concord Town Social.

For the Town Social, community members from all over Mercer County gathered to join in on the celebrations.

Visitors could enjoy local vendors, food trucks, live music and games all on the front lawn at Concord University.

Many CU students even came out to offer free ice cream for the event and socialize.

“We just like to volunteer with the town, and the social is a great opportunity, so today we’re giving out free ice cream to all the kiddos,” said Sarah Pattillo, a Concord student on the soccer team.

Nearby, car club members from all over the U.S came to participate in a competition car show.

“We do car shows a lot,” said Timothy Shrader, a long-time car show enthusiast. “We are gear heads, like everybody else around here.”

Shrader and his wife also showed off their award-winning moonshine truck, “White Lightning” and their memorial truck, “Mom and Dad’s Pride” for the occasion.

“It’s a memorial truck to my mom and dad. My dad was in the marine corps and my mom was in the army, so it’s dedicated to them,” said Shrader.

Shrader added the car show is both a fun and meaningful event to be a part of.

The event also provided an opportunity for small, local businesses to see more exposure.

“I get more business doing local vendor fairs like this,” said Lisa Darlington, the owner of Bookworm Quilts. “It just gives you a chance to let people know that you’re out there.”

Overall, the town social brought people in the area together to have fun and spend time as a community.