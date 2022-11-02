PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The holiday season is here and one local city is in the midst of planning this year’s Christmas parade.

Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said City Hall is now looking for floats and participation for the Princeton Christmas Parade.

There will be plenty of festivities, including an Elvis impersonator to sing classic Christmas songs.

Webb said if you can’t attend, don’t worry – they plan to livestream the parade.

“We’re looking to have a great turnout again. Last year was a great turnout overestimated 10,000 people showed up for it so we’re hoping to do the same this year with registration going on right now. If you want to have a float in it contact Kaitlyn Smith at City Hall and she can help get you registered and then we’ll have hot chocolate stands and all the things we had going on last year so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Webb said.

Webb said the parade for this year is scheduled for Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7:00 pm.