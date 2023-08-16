Ghent, WV (WVNS) – The topic of bullying continues to be a challenge students face as they head back to school.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 22% of students ages 12-18 reported being bullied at school.

One of the fastest growing concerns for parents concerns social media and the affects of cyberbullying.

Susie Hudson is the coordinator for grades 9-12 with Communities in Schools in West Virginia. She said finding someone to talk to can go a long way for the student.

“We do have several support persons in our school. Pick someone that you feel comfortable with. It maybe a student, it maybe a teacher, it can be a counselor, or a CIS coordinator. It can be anyone in the school,” Hudson said.

Hudson also gave some advice for any concerned parents. She said to make sure you monitor your children throughout the school year and have a talk with them if you suspect something is wrong.