HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The Battle of the Bluestone is officially back to kick off the 2023-24 football season.

The PikeView Panthers take on the Summers County Bobcats at Garten Stadium on Thursday. August 24th, at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams are excited, and looking to make a statement in their first game of the season tomorrow night.

“We’ve been beating on each other for a month now and now it’s time to get to hit someone else. They’re all excited, everybody’s healthy, and we’re excited to see what they got this year,” Josh Evans said, head football coach for Summers County High School.

“It’s a longtime rivalry. This community gets excited, especially the first game of the season, they get very excited about that game. Me and Coach Evans got together and put together the Battle of the Bluestone because it’s always been such a big rivalry, might as well put a trophy on the line,” Jason Spears said, head football coach for Pikeview High School.

The Bobcats won the past two games against the Panthers. Evans is hoping they can complete the hat trick and make it a third straight victory.