Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Vietnam veterans all across West Virginia came out to honor National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

More than two dozen veterans arrived to pay their respects. This includes Vietnam veteran Terry Buchanan, who served from 1968 to 1969.

This is a day that he looks forward to all year long.

“We look forward to this event. We had a big turn out last year and it’s getting to be an annual thing” Buchanan said.

The ceremony began with the National Anthem and a moment of silence for all Vietnam veterans. It then moved on to the laying of a new wreath across the current Medical Center Vietnam Memorial.

For Sara Yoke, the Public Affairs Officer for the Beckley VA Medical Center, this ceremony was special.

“I’m an Army veteran, I served in Afghanistan. Through my service, I can’t imagine what Vietnam veterans have gone through. I’m around the community as a public affairs officer interacting with them and they are just a special group of people” Yoke said.

Workers for the Medical Center passed out pins to give out to the veterans who attended. The ceremony ended with a closing prayer and the playing of taps.

This event was a special moment for Medical Center Director Desmond McMullen, who first got into the military because of Vietnam veterans.

“I will tell you Vietnam veterans is what got me started serving…those eighteen-year-olds and nineteen-year-olds that were privates. And I was so impressed by the young people that I got to meet, I wanted to follow in their footsteps, I wanted to serve this country and that’s because of Vietnam veterans. They lead the way” McMullen said.