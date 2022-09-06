BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One big coal show is coming back to Southern West Virginia.

The Bluefield Coal and Mining Show comes back to the Brushfork Armory on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. They have not had the event in three years because of the pandemic.

Jeff Dissibio, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, talked about one way they’ve expanded the show.

“We’re not only national with the 30 states which is also the biggest number of states we’ve ever had represented, but we also have multiple venues overseas so we’ve become international and not just national at this point,” Disibbio said.

Disibbio said this is not a public event.

He also added they plan to invite students at the Mercer County Technical Center and the Tazewell County Technical Center in their respective fields to experience the show.

Vendor space is already nearly full, with only one cancellation.