The Brier nursing home celebrates Mother’s Day with residents

News
Posted: / Updated:

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The Brier Nursing home celebrated Mother’s Day with their residents.

They did an all day celebration, with a Mother’s Day breakfast and chocolate covered strawberries. Staff scheduled video conferences through zoom with the resident and their families, and with a church. They also created a Guardian Angel phone tree program. A staff member is assigned to each resident’s family to keep them informed during COVID-19.

The nursing home also encourages community support to keep the spirits up of the residents. If you’d like to send a resident something in the mail, visit this website.

