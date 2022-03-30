HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Residents in Hinton soon may not see the run-down house next door. As crews in Hinton target and demolish dilapidated structures in the area.

Cris Meadows is the Hinton City Manager. He said they’re trying as best as they can to get rid of houses and look towards the future.

“There is a lack of housing in this area. And we need those houses rehabbed. And hopefully, maybe it would be great if a developer could come in and see the potential that we have here and the fact that we do need really good housing,” said Meadows.

Meadows said if you see a dilapidated structure in an unsafe condition, call City Hall.