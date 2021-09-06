The City of Lewisburg continues boil water advisory

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Since Thursday, September 2, the City of Lewisburg has been under a boil water advisory due to high turbidity in the water levels.

According to a Facebook post, the water levels still aren’t in compliance with the city.

To help residents, bottled water and a potable water tanker are available at 3673 Jefferson Street North, Lewisburg, West Virginia. Bottled water pick-up starts at 1:00 p.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m. The city asks for residents to bring their own containers for the water tanker.

The city asks for residents to boil water for at least a minute before consuming or cooking.