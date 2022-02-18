PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local city wants Suddenlink to place a call center within city limits.

Suddenlink Communications was recently fined two million dollars by the West Virginia Public Service Commission for failing to provide reliable and quality service to customers.



Samuel Lusk, Director with the Princeton Economic Development Authority, told 59News why he believes Princeton should get the call center.



“Reliable service is one of those things that our businesses need to operate. And if you don’t have good service then it brings down the quality of life and really the quality of the area and we want to be sure that our residents and our business owners have the access that they need to live prosperous lives,” Lusk said.

Princeton resident Arnold Palmer said he thinks having the call center there would help customers get their issues resolved more quickly.



“We have Suddenlink and I feel if we pay for a service, we should get all that comes with it. Sometimes, we have technical problems and we don’t know where to go to get those problems rectified,” Palmer said.

Lusk says the city is currently waiting for an answer from Suddenlink Communication on if they will get the final approval.

But, he might have to wait longer.

According to the West Virginia Public Service Commission, Suddenlink is motioning for an extension of time to file any petition for reconsideration or modification of their original order that was issued on February 9th.



The motion said the extension would allow the company time to work with staff to find the most practical approach to implementing the Commission’s orders.

The motion also said the extension would benefit West Virginians ensuring that Suddenlink will provide safe, reliable, and adequate cable services.