The Comeback: Hannah Blankenship

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — When 59News first met Wyoming East Basketball player, Hannah Blankenship last June, she was struggling with Cushing syndrome. Hannah’s Cushing syndrome is caused by a tumor on her pituitary gland that releases an excess amount of cortisol into her body, causing many different issues.

“The tumor is still there, they didn’t remove it. They didn’t feel like there was a need to have surgery. My case was not severe enough. I am just kind of hoping for the best and hoping everything stays in line and I get to play,” Blankenship said.

While the tumor is still there, her recent labs have come back good and doctors have given her the “okay” to take the court again. While she still has tough days, her mindset is better than ever.

“There are still days when I struggle. I can tell and I am like ok today is just not my day. That is okay because I know it is going to happen. You have good days and you have bad days,” Blankenship said.

Luckily for Blankenship, even on those bad days, she knows she is not alone. She has a team of Warriors behind her supporting her. A team that is thrilled to have her back on the court.

“It is a blessing to have Hannah back. She went through a rough patch but I was glad that the entire team was there to help her through, really we are just glad to have her back. She is our shooter,” teammate, Skylar Davidson said.

This team is a family, and a team that feels one another’s high and one another’s lows. Teammate Sarah Saunders said she is so proud of her.

“I hated seeing all the stuff she had to go through. I was always trying to be there for her. To see her rise back up and do her thing, is awesome to be apart of it,” Saunders said.

Her character is also one of the big things that has gotten her back on the court, and her will not to quit.

“She is probably one of the strongest people I know. To get through something like that where there is no answers and she got through it like a tough girl would,” Davidson said.

While what Blankenship has gone through has not been easy, she continues to prove that even on your worst days, you can keep going.

“I just want to show people that no matter what you go through you can always bounce back from it. That is kind of life you just have to push through and keep going,” Blankenship said.

She will take the court for their season opener on Friday, March 5, 2021 against Oak Hill.