HINTON, WV (WVNS) — With social media reaching new heights of popularity, new concerns are also on the rise – especially when it comes to how sharing too much personal information online can be dangerous.

People use social media to post about their lives everyday; often without thinking twice about the ramifications. They post about their new jobs, their homes, where they go to school and some people even share information about their children on these platforms.

This leaves them vulnerable to other people finding information and using it against them.

“Everybody always posts too much, especially when it comes to when they are going on vacation and how long they’re gonna be gone,” said Chief Nathan Allen, Hinton Police Department. “Don’t put it out there for everybody to know your house is going to be empty, that would open you up for a burglary or property damage.”

Chief of Police Nathan Allen also warned to be careful about posting too many details about your children.

“Parents are putting out there what their kid’s favorite foods are and other stuff, and they’re giving ammo to predators to take advantage of them,” said Chief Allen.

It is so important to remember what we share online can have negative consequences. Always think about how the information can affect you later on.