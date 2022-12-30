DANIELS, WV (WVNS)–A local restaurant is partying to bring in the new year.

The Dish Restaurant in Daniels plans to have live music and a DJ to welcome customers.

Head Chef Paul Almond said they’re extending hours to keep the fun going into Sunday, January 1, 2023.

“We’re going to ring in the new year that way. We’ll have dancing from 10:00 pm until 1:00 am so that’s pretty much what we have planned. We have drink specials, obviously the food specials some new soups, salads, we’ve got a lot of cool stuff planned,” Almond said.

Almond added while walk-ins are allowed, he recommends calling to reserve a table.

He also said if you plan to drink alcohol, make sure to have a designated driver with your group.