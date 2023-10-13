BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A state magazine honors a Raleigh County eatery.

West Virginia Living Magazine places The Dish Cafe in Daniels on its list of the Top 25 restaurants in the Mountain State.

The Dish also took the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award in 2020.

“We’re so proud, because, really, it’s our culinary team that made this happen,” said partner-owner Michelle Rotellini on Friday, October 13, 2023. “They have so much talent, and so much creativity. Every week they offer new specials and try new things, and it’s really the team led by Chef Paul Almond that made this happen.”